Kerala News LIVE: 'Never dreamt of winning...' Onam Bumper winner tells Asianet News.

10.45 AM: 'Never dreamt of winning...' Onam Bumper winner tells Asianet News

Onam Bumper 2023 winner Natarajan told Asianet News that he never dreamt of winning the jackpot. He along with his friends went to Walayar to meet a friend who was unwell. While returning, they bought three tickets. Natarajan said that he was overwhelmed and thanked the Kerala government. Natarajan took the ticket along with Kuppuswamy, Pandyaraj and Ramaswamy.

10.00 AM: Kottayam SI leaks confidential details to terrorist organisation; suspended

An SI of the Kottayam district police headquarters was suspended for leaking official police secrets to the banned terrorist organisation. The Ernakulam range DIG suspended Grade SI P.S. Rijumon from the cyber cell department. According to sources, the action was carried out in accordance with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) directives.

9.30 AM: Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

Malayalam's legendary actor and one of India's greatest actors Madhavan Nair aka Madhu turned 90 today. In a span of six decades, he has acted in more than 400 films. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013 for his contributions to the arts. He was honored with the J. C. Daniel Award by the Government of Kerala in 2004, for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam films. He is the president of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) Kerala Unit.

9.00 AM: Rain update: Kanjirapuzha dam shutters lowered

The Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad had all three of its spillway shutters lowered to 10 cm at 7 am today, according to the district collectorate. The shutters were gradually lowered to 20 cm from 70 cm by 5 am on Saturday as the amount of rainfall and water entering the dam reservoir decreased over the night. Due to the constant rain at the dam's catchment area on Friday evening, the shutters were lifted by 70 cm.

8.45 AM: Rahul Gandhi should not contest in Wayanad: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) executive committee opined that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should not contest in Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections. The CPI criticised that if he contests in Wayanad it will affect the progress of I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Santhosh Kumar MP raised criticism in the executive committee.

8.25 AM: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram

Due to the Kovalam Marathon, there will be restrictions on traffic along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Kovalam to Chakka junction and Chakka to Shangumugham bypass roads will have restrictions enforced by the city police during this time.

