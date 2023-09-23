Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Never dreamt of winning...' Onam Bumper winner tells Asianet News

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Never dreamt of winning...' Onam Bumper winner tells Asianet News.

    Kerala News LIVE 23 september 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    10.45 AM: 'Never dreamt of winning...' Onam Bumper winner tells Asianet News

    Onam Bumper 2023 winner Natarajan told Asianet News that he never dreamt of winning the jackpot. He along with his friends went to Walayar to meet a friend who was unwell. While returning, they bought three tickets. Natarajan said that he was overwhelmed and thanked the Kerala government. Natarajan took the ticket along with Kuppuswamy, Pandyaraj and Ramaswamy.

    10.00 AM: Kottayam SI leaks confidential details to terrorist organisation; suspended

    An SI of the Kottayam district police headquarters was suspended for leaking official police secrets to the banned terrorist organisation. The Ernakulam range DIG suspended Grade SI P.S. Rijumon from the cyber cell department. According to sources, the action was carried out in accordance with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) directives.

    9.30 AM: Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    Malayalam's legendary actor and one of India's greatest actors Madhavan Nair aka Madhu turned 90 today. In a span of six decades, he has acted in more than 400 films. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013 for his contributions to the arts. He was honored with the J. C. Daniel Award by the Government of Kerala in 2004, for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam films. He is the president of the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) Kerala Unit.

    Read More: Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    9.00 AM: Rain update: Kanjirapuzha dam shutters lowered 

    The Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad had all three of its spillway shutters lowered to 10 cm at 7 am today, according to the district collectorate. The shutters were gradually lowered to 20 cm from 70 cm by 5 am on Saturday as the amount of rainfall and water entering the dam reservoir decreased over the night. Due to the constant rain at the dam's catchment area on Friday evening, the shutters were lifted by 70 cm.

    8.45 AM: Rahul Gandhi should not contest in Wayanad: CPI

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) executive committee opined that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should not contest in Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections. The CPI criticised that if he contests in Wayanad it will affect the progress of I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Santhosh Kumar MP raised criticism in the executive committee.

    8.25 AM: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram

    Due to the Kovalam Marathon, there will be restrictions on traffic along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Kovalam to Chakka junction and Chakka to Shangumugham bypass roads will have restrictions enforced by the city police during this time.

    Read MoreKerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on September 24; Read details anr

    New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR -620 September 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Demi Lovato makes SHOCKING claim about UFOs and Aliens; Know details vma

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram due to Kovalam Marathon; Check details anr

    If US had to pick between India and Canada it would Former Pentagon Official reveals gcw

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

