    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday for schools running relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram today

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    9:10 AM: Man dies after two wheeler falls into river in Kochi

    A young man lost his life when his two-wheeler plunged into a river on Thursday (Oct 20). The deceased has been identified as Kelvin Antony, a native of Puthuvype, Kochi. As per police reports, it is suspected that he may have lost his way, leading to the accident.

    8.27 AM: Karipur airport to resume full-time service from October 28

    With the completion of runway re-carpeting, full-time service will resume at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode from October 28. Due to the re-carpeting works, the airport operated only during the day.

    8.23 AM: Veteran Communist leader and former CM of Kerala V S Achuthanandan turns 100

    Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan is celebrating his 100th birthday today. He is the only surviving leader of the 32 who left the CPI Central Committee and formed the CPM. His son Arun Kumar informed the other day that despite his health problems, VS knows all the current events by watching TV and reading newspapers.

    8.16 AM: Holiday for schools running relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram today

    The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector announced a holiday for today (Oct 20) for schools running relief camps in the district.A yellow alert has also been announced in the district today.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
