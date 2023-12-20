Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar case: Family to join government's appeal over Kattappana Court verdict

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    9:05 am:  Police intensifies search for woman who went missing 18 years ago in Wayanad

     A woman who went missing 18 years ago is suspected to have been killed and buried by her brother in Thalapuzha. Beena, a resident of Varayal, expressed doubt about the disappearance of her sister Shiny. The Thalapuzha police initiated an investigation after formally registering the case.

    8:51 am: 2 youths arrested for attacking youth in Kottayam 

    The police arrested two people in the case of trying to kill a youth in Kattururthi, Kottayam. Aji and Sathyan, natives of Kattururthi, were arrested. The incident related to the case took place last night at 9 o'clock. The attack was against the accused and the youth's relative who intervened to end the fight. 

    8:36 am: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case: Family to join government's appeal over Kattappana Court verdict

    The girl's family will also join the government's appeal in the Vandiperiyar POCSO case. A private petition will also be filed demanding that the verdict of the Kattapana court acquitting Arjun be quashed and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Harassment Act be imposed. For this, the family members will hold a meeting with the Director General of Prosecution. 
     

    8:24 am: Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today

    The Nava Kerala Sadas, headed by the Chief Minister and ministers, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. A cabinet meeting will be held before Nava Kerala Sadas. Meanwhile, the Congress will march to police stations across the state today. KPPC informed that around 5 lakh people will participate in the march.

    8:15 am: COVID-19 variant in Kerala: High-level meeting headed by union minister to be held today

    The Health Minister will provide an update on the current situation in Kerala during the meeting called by the Union Minister today. Kerala's assessment indicates that, despite a rise in COVID cases, there is no need for immediate concern. In the event of the Omicron variant being reported, Kerala will emphasize that precautionary measures have been intensified, and the hospital systems are prepared to handle any potential challenges.


     

