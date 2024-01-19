Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkootathil booked again over reception outside Poojapura jail

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkootathil booked again over reception outside Poojapura jail

    kerala news live 19 january 2024 major highlights developments anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    8:26 am: Ernakulam Central Police arrest KSU worker for stabbing SFI Unit Secretary at Maharajas College

    The Ernakulam Central Police arrested KSU worker Ilijal over stabbing a KSU Unit Secretary at Maharajas College in Ernakulam. Ilijal, a native of Kannur, is the eighth accused in the case. He was arrested based on a complaint by SFI workers. Meanwhile, the search is on for the other accused in the case. The police have registered cases including an attempt to murder 15 other people. The first accused is Abdul Malik, a third-year English student. 
     

    8.15 AM: Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkootathil booked again over reception outside Poojapura jail

    The police filed a fresh case against Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil over the reception organised by the activists for him in front of Poojapura Central jail. Charges including unlawful assembly and obstructing public way have been slapped against him, say reports.  Rahul, who was arrested during the conflict in the Secretariat March, was released from jail last night. Congress leaders and workers prepared a grand reception for Rahul, who was released after 8 days in jail. 

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
