Kerala News LIVE: Loka Kerala Sabha: CM, team seek permission from Centre to travel to Saudi Arabia next month

9:30 AM: Social activist Girish Babu found dead

Girish Babu, a social activist who fought against corruption, was found dead at his house in Kalamassery. As per reports, he died due to health issues. He was undergoing treatment for health problems. The police reached the spot and started the inquest proceedings.

9.06 AM: Panakkad Basheer Ali Thangal injured in car accident

The car that Panakkad Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal was travelling in collided with an electric pole, resulting in injuries. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Balussery Puthoorvattam.

8.40 AM: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in 11 districts

In the next 3 hours, IMD has predicted chances of rain at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts of Kerala.

8.30 AM: Police jeep loses control, rams into nearby shop; Eyewitnesses claim DySP was drunk

A police jeep lost control and rammed into a shop in Pathanamthitta. According to the eyewitness, DySP's vehicle was over-speeding and he was drunk. The accident happened yesterday night while he was on his way to Kottarakara court from Kanjirappalli. He suffered minor injuries. However, the police officials claim that the accident happened when a bike from the opposite direction was given a side to pass by.

8.10 AM: Loka Kerala Sabha: CM, team seek permission from Centre to travel to Saudi Arabia next month

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a group of ministers have sought permission from the Centre to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Loka Kerala Sabha starting from October 19 to 22. The Saudi conference was decided at the same time as the London conference.