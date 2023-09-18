Kerala: SSLC, HSC exam dates announced; Check timetable HERE

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the SSLC and HSC examination dates on Monday (Sep 18) for the current academic year. The SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination this academic year will be held from March 4 to March 25, 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Monday (Sep 18) that the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination this academic year will be held from March 4 to March 25, 2024. At the same time, the higher secondary school examination will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024.

The exam notification will be released in October. 1st and 2nd year Higher Secondary Model Examinations will be conducted from 15th to 21st February 2024. Higher Secondary Second Year Practical Examinations will start on 22nd January 2024. SSLC Model Exam will be conducted from February 19 to 23. The evaluation camp will be organized from April 3 to 17 and the Minister added that the results of the examination will be declared soon.

+1 Improvement Exams postponed

The +1 improvement exams which were supposed to start on the 25th of this month have been postponed to October 9 to 13. The minister also explained that online classes have been arranged for all the children in the Kozhikode district due to the spread of the Nipah virus.

SSLC Exam Time Table

March 4 (Monday) - 9.30 am to 11.15 am- First Language Part 1

March 6 (Wednesday) - 9.30 am to 12.15 pm- English

March 11 (Monday)- 9.30 am to 12.15 pm- Maths

March 13 (Wednesday)- 9.30 am to 11.15 am- First Language Part 2

March 15 (Friday)- 9.30 am to 11.15 am- Physics

March 18 (Monday)- 9.30 am to 11.15 am- Hindi/ General Knowledge

March 20 (Wednesday)- 9.30 am to 11.15 am- Chemistry

March 22 (Friday)- 9.30 am to 11.15 am - Biology

March 25 (Monday) 9.30 am to 12.15 pm - Social Science

IT Exam – 1st to 14th February 2024 (10 days)

HSC exam:

1st and 2nd Year Higher Secondary Public Examinations will be conducted from 1st to 26th March 2024. The exam notification will be released in October.

1st and 2nd Year Higher Secondary Model Examinations will be conducted from 15th to 21st February 2024. The Higher Secondary Second Year Practical Examinations 2024 will start on 22nd January 2024. The HSC exam timetable will be released along with the newsletter. A total of four lakh four thousand seventy-five candidates (4,04,075) will appear for the exam. Of these, forty-three thousand four hundred and seventy-six (43,476) students are from Kozhikode.

VHSE 1st year improvement exam is on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th October. Twenty-seven thousand six hundred and thirty-three (27,633) students will appear for the exam. Two thousand six hundred and sixty-one (2,661) students from Kozhikode are appearing for the exam.