Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Another suicide reported over online loan app in Wayanad

    A man was found hanging in his residence in Wayanad. As per reports, he had taken money from an online app and threatened to repay the money by sending the morphed picture of him on his phone. It is the second case after the couple in Kadamkkudy committed suicide after receiving threatening messages from an online app.

    Kerala: Another suicide reported over online loan app in Wayanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Wayanad:A  man was found hanging at his resident at Arimula estate in Wayanad. The deceased was identified as Ajayan (43). According to reports, he had taken money from an online app and threatened to repay the money by sending the morphed picture of him on his phone. His relatives also said that he was facing financial burdens.

    However, no one in the family is clear about the reason behind his suicide. The story came to a limelight when Ajay's morphed picture was sent to his friend's mobile phone. Later, some of the family members also got the same messages. As per preliminary reports, a loan of Rs 5,000 was taken from the loan app. His phone is in Meenangadi police custody. An investigation has been launched by the police.

    Ernakulam: Police intensify investigation into Kadamkkudy couple's suicide

    In the case of a couple committing suicide in Ernakulam, the police have intensified their investigation team to find the online loan app. Ernakulam Rural SP told Asianet News that the police collected the details of the bank transactions of Shilpa, who committed suicide, and that the messages she received from the app are also being investigated.

    The central aspect of the investigation revolves around the online loan app connected to the incident where Nijo and his family tragically took their own lives due to financial distress in Kadamakkudi. However, the police have yet to ascertain the specific app from which the loan was procured. These loan transactions were conducted using Shilpa's mobile phone, and messages were sent to this device. Both Shilpa and her husband's phones were sent to the forensic team for a thorough examination.

    Shilpa holds account  at the Federal Bank branch at Koonammavu, Ernakulam. The police have collected the details of the money coming into this account. Currently, the case is charged with murder. If the details of the app are available, they will also be implicated in the investigation. Even after the suicide of a family of four, threatening messages are being sent to the phones of the relatives. The brother has also complained about receiving messages with a morphed photo of Shilpa.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district AJR

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme vkp

    Karnataka: Tamil Nadu Woman arrested at Kollegala for misusing Shakti scheme

    Karnataka: 'State BJP stands reason for Cauvery Injustice,' says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Karnataka: 'State BJP stands reason for Cauvery Injustice,' says DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Everybody free to voice opinion Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details AJR

    'Everybody free to voice opinion': Congress holds key meeting in Hyderabad; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH] ATG

    'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district AJR

    Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store vma

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable vma

    Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    7 oldest Geological places in the world ATG EAI

    7 oldest Geological places in the world

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon