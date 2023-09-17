Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: The state has been receiving widespread rainfall over a week and it is expected to continue on Sunday (Sep 17) too. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in 4 districts.

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    10.00 AM: West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose offers special prayer at Chakkulathukavu temple for PM Modi

    9.15 AM: Aluva murder case: Trial to begin on October 4

    At a special court, the trial in the case involving the rape and death of a five-year-old Bihari girl at Aluva in the Ernakulam district in July will start on October 4. Ashfaq Alam, a migrant worker with a criminal record, will be the only accused in the case, which will be heard by Justice K Soman of the special court for POCSO cases. In the case, there are 98 witnesses. More than half of them will go on trial. A translator will assist in Ashfaq's prosecution.

    8.45 AM: Nipah outbreak: 1,192 people in contact list; Health dept traces 97 people on contact list

    The number of people in the contact list has touched 1,192 on Saturday. The health department traced 97 persons in the contact list on Saturday. However, there are no fresh positive cases in the state and the active cases continue to stand at 4.

    8.25 AM: Nipah scare: Student under observation in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

    In a relief to the capital city, another student who was under observation following fever has tested negative for Nipah virus. Meanwhile, the test results of a 72-year-old, a resident of Kattakada, are yet to come. She developed a fever after her relatives from Kozhikode visited her.

    8.20 AM: PM Sreenath Namboodiri appointed as new head priest of Guruvayur temple

    PM Sreenath Namboodiri (31) of Thekke Vavannur Pottakkuzhi Mana is the new head priest (melsanthi) of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. He has been appointed for a six-month term from October 1 onwards.

    8.10 AM: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Widespread rainfall is expected in Kerala today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Malappuram, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
