    Kerala rain update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert issued in 6 districts

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Kerala on Sunday (Sep 17). The rainfall is likely to continue till September 21. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts today.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state on Sunday (Sep 17). There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places across the state. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in  Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. There is a possibility of high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast.

    The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on September 17 and 18, strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and rain with thunder and lightning on September 19 and September 21. 

    Special Warning

    17-09-2023: Strong winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and occasional up to 65 kmph likely over the North Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

    Strong winds and bad weather conditions are likely over the Sri Lankan coast of Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central and Southeast Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph.

    18-09-2023: Chance of strong winds and bad weather over South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central-East Bay of Bengal with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
