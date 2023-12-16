Kerala News LIVE: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to arrive at Calicut University today; security beefed up

9.40 AM: Thiruvalla Sub Collector directs govt employees, teachers to attend Nava Kerala Sadas

Thiruvalla Sub-Collector's order that all government employees and teachers of Thiruvalla constituency must attend Nava Kerala Sadas. The order also states that attendance will be recorded. The District Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department has ordered that the employees including the teachers of all the schools should reach the Nava Kerala Sadas in Konni.

9.30 AM: 5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for college, building yet to be constructed

Despite funding approval, Government College at Karinthalam, Kasaragod, has not yet begun construction on its building. Constructed as a structure for the Palliative Society, the college has been in operation for five and a half years. Government Arts and Science College is a facility in Karinthalam designed to treat critically ill patients including cancer patients and bedridden individuals.

Read More: 5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for college, building yet to be constructed

9.00 AM: Son hacks mother to death in Thrissur

A man hacked his mother to death in Thrissur's Kaiparamba. 68-year-old Chandramati, a resident of Edakalathur, was killed by her son Santhosh. The accused was taken into custody by Peramangalam police. The son came drunk and injured his mother with a machete.

8.32 AM: Sabarimala: Over 20,000 Ayyappa devotees climbed 'Pathinettam padi' this morning

A large number of Ayyappa devotees flocked to Sabarimala on Saturday (Dec 16). Today being a holiday, 90000 people booked through virtual queue. It is estimated that 21000 people climbed the pathinettam padi from 1 am to 6:30 am. Despite the rush, the situation is under control. 84,793 people had climbed the 18 steps till 12 am last night. As Pampa gets crowded, the number of people coming to Sannidhanam via Satram-Pullumedu Kananapatha is increasing.

8.22 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 7 districts

Rains will intensify in the state today and tomorrow. Seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki are on yellow alert today. Orange alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta and Idukki for tomorrow. The monsoon activity is due to the cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal. There is a ban on fishing in Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area for two days.

8.15 AM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to arrive at Calicut University today; security beefed up

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will arrive at the Calicut University campus today evening, despite the SFI's challenge of not being allowed to set foot on the campuses. The Governor will stay at the VVIP guest house on the campus. Kondotty Police has made heavy security arrangements in view of the protest. Kondotty DySP is in charge of security. The Governor will land at Karipur at 6.30 pm and reach the university campus by road. The Governor's official program will be held on the 18th at the University Seminar Hall. The Governor will stay in the campus for three days.