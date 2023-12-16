Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 years after Kerala government sanctioned Rs 24 crore for college, building yet to be constructed

    The Karinthalam Govt Arts and Science College in Kasaragod is yet to start the building construction despite funds allocated five years ago. A total of Rs 24 crores, comprising project and budget funds, was approved by the Kerala government.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Kasaragod: Despite funding approval, Government College at Karinthalam, Kasaragod, has not yet begun construction on its building. Constructed as a structure for the Palliative Society, the college has been in operation for five and a half years. Government Arts and Science College is a facility in Karinthalam designed to treat critically ill patients and bedridden individuals.

    A total of Rs 24 crores, comprising project and budget funds, have been approved for the building at Karinthalam Government College. The college has its own space. The surrounding wall has been constructed and painted white, and a board identifying Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, has been erected. Regarding the start date of the building construction, the authorities are unsure of the response.

    At first, the government-approved college in the Kinanur Karinthalam panchayat lacked a physical structure. When it became apparent that the college would no longer exist, the Karinthalam Palliative Society left the facility. With the building still not returned, the palliative society has been struggling for the past five and a half years. 

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
