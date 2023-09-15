Kerala News LIVE: Nipah virus: One more tests positive in Kozhikode, total active cases stand at 4

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10.00 AM: Kerala yet to recover Rs 28,258 crore revenue arrears: CAG 

    According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Kerala's revenue collection fell by 10 per cent between 2021–2022 and 2017–18, while the Centre's receipts rose. Up till March 2022, there are Rs 28,258 crore in revenue arrears that need to be collected from various departments. This accounts for about 25% of the state's overall revenue.

    9.15 AM: PWD's construction works without acquiring land incur loss of Rs 54 crore: CAG report

    The Public Works Department (PWD) started three construction projects without the required land, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, costing the state government Rs 54.08 crore in financial losses. These initiatives include work on the Nilambur and Kothamangalam-Thankalam routes, as well as the construction of a Kalmandapam (stone building) at Palakkad.

    8.45 AM: Karnataka intensifies border surveillance after Nipah outbreak in Kerala

    The Karnataka government has made steps to increase surveillance in its border areas in response to concerns over the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. As of now, Kozhikode has four active cases. 

    “Setting up check posts for fever surveillance at the point of entry from Karnataka to Kerala. Intensify fever surveillance in the bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodaga, and Dakshin Kannada," a circular from the Karnataka government read.

    8.30 AM: One more tests positive for Nipah virus in Kozhikode; Total cases surge to 4

    A 39-year-old man who was under observation following Nipah symptoms has tested positive today. The total active cases now stands at 4.

    8.15 AM: Nipah virus: 11 samples' test turn negative; more 30 samples sent for testing

    In a major relief to Kerala, 11 samples that were sent for the Nipah virus test have turned out to be negative. The samples of another 30 people on the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests. In the wake of the Nipah outbreak,  a high-level meeting will be held today under the leadership of ministers Veena George, Mohammad Riyaz, Ahmed Devar Kovil and AK Saseendran at 10 am.  The number of people in the contact list has reached 950.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
