Malayalam actor Alencier makes 'sexist' remark on female sculpture trophy in Kerala State Film Awards

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez made a sexist remark at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards 2022 on Thursday (Sep 14) which was presented at the Nishagandhi Auditorium by the Chalachithra Academy in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Alencier received a Special Jury Award for his performance in the movie 'Appan'.

After receiving the award from the Chief Minister, the actor said, " Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength."

The state film award winners receive sculptures in the shape of a woman who is dancing. He also said that he would stop acting on the day of receiving a male sculpture along with the award.

"The award carried a lot of weight. Received Special Jury Award. Don't insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount", Alencier added.

Several netizens criticised the actor's misogynist comment on the award. Responding to the controversial statement, Alencier told Asianet News that he stands firm in whatever he said at the award ceremony.

"There is nothing offensive about what I stated, and it is not sexist. I'm proud to be a man. The women's union needs to be wise enough to comprehend what I meant. I asked for a prize depicting a man's manhood in a male sculpture. "Why is the same sculpture presented every year?," questioned Alencier.

Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor title while Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.

Kunchacko Boban, Alencier, Vincy Aloysius, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, M. Jayachandran, Rafique Ahmed, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and other award winners attended the award ceremony. Lijo Jose Pellissery, the director of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, received the best actor award for Mammootty.