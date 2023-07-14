Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala man sets himself ablaze on daughter's wedding day

    Kerala News LIVE: Surendran's house was partially burnt in the fire and the neighbours rushed him to the hospital. However, his life could not be saved.

    Kerala news LIVE 14 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    12.31 PM: Kerala man sets himself ablaze on daughter's wedding day

    A 54-year-old man set himself ablaze and died, hours ahead of his daughter's wedding on Friday (July 12). The deceased has been identified as Surendran. His elder daughter Surya's marriage was scheduled to take place at 12 noon. According to reports, Surendran was living away from his family for a long time. His wife had previously passed away.  Both daughters were staying with their mother's relatives. 

    11.26 AM: Chances of isolated rainfall in Kerala today

    There are chances of isolated rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today. At the same time, fishing prohibition continues along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

    9.52 AM: Over 50,000 applications received for K-FON internet connection

    According to estimates, a month after K phone operations began, half a lakh people across the state have requested a home internet connection. More than 1500 service providers have sought to connect households, according to Minister Antony Raju. By July 15, the complete list of service providers will be ready.

    9.05 AM: Woman dies due to kidney failure after delivery; Family alleges medical negligence 

    A 30-year-old woman died after giving birth to a child earlier this year due to kidney failure in Kottayam. The family of the deceased alleged that after her delivery, infection led to kidney failure and it is the medical negligence of the Kottayam District Hospital. 

    8.48 AM: Six more people die due to fever on Thursday

    With the onset of Monsoon, contagious diseases have spread rapidly in Kerala and thousands of people have sought medical treatment in the last 5 weeks. As many as six people succumbed to the disease on Thursday (July 13). According to the Health department, Malaria, H1N1, rat fever (leptospirosis) and dengue cases are on the increase in the state.

    8.30 AM: Two arrested for assault on doctor in Kozhikode

    The Kozhikode police have nabbed two persons in the case of assaulting an on-duty doctor in Nadapuram. The Kannur natives Sanoop and Sarath were arrested by the police in Nadapuram after identifying them from the CCTV footage of the hospital.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Chandrayaan 3 launch 'This remarkable mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation,' says PM Modi AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: 'This remarkable mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation,' says PM Modi

    Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks Army's help as Yamuna water keeps city's roads flooded

    Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks Army's help as Yamuna water keeps city's roads flooded

    Kerala: Days after father was killed on marriage eve, daughter enters wedlock anr

    Kerala: Days after father was killed on marriage eve, daughter enters wedlock

    Delhi traffic disrupted: Flooded roads cause chaos on ITO to Dhaula Kuan route; police issues advisory AJR

    Delhi traffic disrupted: Flooded roads cause chaos on ITO to Dhaula Kuan route; police issues advisory

    Recent Stories

    Roses to Lilac - 7 best smelling flowers for your garden MSW

    Roses to Lilac - 7 best smelling flowers for your garden

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    Since passage of Triple Talaq law, Muslim divorce rate reduced by 96%: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Chandrayaan 3 launch 'This remarkable mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation,' says PM Modi AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: 'This remarkable mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation,' says PM Modi

    WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS Android users Report gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS, Android users: Report

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reacts to Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin dissing film, says "ideologies can co-exist" ADC

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reacts to Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin dissing film, says "ideologies can co-exist"

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon