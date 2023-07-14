Kerala News LIVE: Kerala man sets himself ablaze on daughter's wedding day

Kerala News LIVE: Surendran's house was partially burnt in the fire and the neighbours rushed him to the hospital. However, his life could not be saved.

12.31 PM: Kerala man sets himself ablaze on daughter's wedding day

A 54-year-old man set himself ablaze and died, hours ahead of his daughter's wedding on Friday (July 12). The deceased has been identified as Surendran. His elder daughter Surya's marriage was scheduled to take place at 12 noon. According to reports, Surendran was living away from his family for a long time. His wife had previously passed away. Both daughters were staying with their mother's relatives.

11.26 AM: Chances of isolated rainfall in Kerala today

There are chances of isolated rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today. At the same time, fishing prohibition continues along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

9.52 AM: Over 50,000 applications received for K-FON internet connection

According to estimates, a month after K phone operations began, half a lakh people across the state have requested a home internet connection. More than 1500 service providers have sought to connect households, according to Minister Antony Raju. By July 15, the complete list of service providers will be ready.

9.05 AM: Woman dies due to kidney failure after delivery; Family alleges medical negligence

A 30-year-old woman died after giving birth to a child earlier this year due to kidney failure in Kottayam. The family of the deceased alleged that after her delivery, infection led to kidney failure and it is the medical negligence of the Kottayam District Hospital.

8.48 AM: Six more people die due to fever on Thursday

With the onset of Monsoon, contagious diseases have spread rapidly in Kerala and thousands of people have sought medical treatment in the last 5 weeks. As many as six people succumbed to the disease on Thursday (July 13). According to the Health department, Malaria, H1N1, rat fever (leptospirosis) and dengue cases are on the increase in the state.

8.30 AM: Two arrested for assault on doctor in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode police have nabbed two persons in the case of assaulting an on-duty doctor in Nadapuram. The Kannur natives Sanoop and Sarath were arrested by the police in Nadapuram after identifying them from the CCTV footage of the hospital.