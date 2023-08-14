Kerala News LIVE: Only 7 lakh Onam kits to be distributed this year; Supplyco continues to face crisis

Kerala News LIVE: Due to the financial crisis, Supplyco will reportedly distribute only 7 lakh Onam kits this year.

11.35 AM: Breakdown of AC plants causes delay in heart surgeries in Kannur Government Medical College

Following the failure of the AC plants, delays in heart operations at the Kannur Government Medical College have become frequent. The reason is due to the outdated AC plants in the cardiology department. The older-looking AC plants are easily identifiable. Although the AC plant's issues in the cardiology department have been brought up numerous times, there has yet to be a fix. Every day, 40 angiograms and angioplasty procedures are carried out here. The outdated AC plant in the cardiology department was to be replaced with a new one, but no further action was made. However, according to hospital officials, KIIFB has 32 crore rupees accessible, and the issue would be solved by December.

11.00 AM: Only 7 lakh Onam kits to be distributed this year; Supplyco continues to face crisis

There will only be 7 lakh Onam kits provided this year due to the state's current financial difficulties. The distribution of the kits to 2 lakh persons with disabilities, 5 lakh people with yellow cards, and prisoners of welfare facilities have been decided.

10.00 AM: BJP yet to finalise candidate for Puthuppally bypoll

9.45 AM: VietJet introduces direct flight service between Kochi and Vietnam

With the introduction of Vietjet's direct airline services to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has reached a key turning point in its development. This has increased the number of flight services from Kochi to Southeast Asian locations by 45 in total.

9.30 AM: Kozhikode airport to be privatised in two years, says Union Minister

According to VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Kozhikode International Airport will be privatised with other airports.39.23% of the Kannur airport is owned by the Kerala government. Individuals, banks, cooperatives, and central-state public sector undertakings collectively own 35.33 percent.

8.50 AM: Thiruvonam Bumper ticket witnesses huge sales; Sold 17.5 lakh tickets in two weeks

With 17.5 lakh tickets sold out in two weeks, this year's Onam bumper lottery has witnessed a massive sale, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore. The most number of tickets were sold in Palakkad followed by Thiruvananthapuram.

8.30 AM: Monson Mavunkal case: IG Lakshman will not appear before ED for interrogation

Inspector General of Police G Lakshman, accused in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case, will not appear before Enforcement Directorate for interrogation today. He informed the investigation agency that he is undergoing treatment due to health problems. The ED has also sent notice to former Director General of Police S Surendran directing them to appear on August 16. IG Lakshman is accused of attempting to sabotage the case involving cheating. The Crime Branch found that he had kept up a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case garnered media attention, and he was suspended on November 10, 2021.

8.05 AM: Miscreant unleashes attack on Asianet News office in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

A miscreant unleashed attack on the corporate office of the Asianet News in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Aug 14) at 5 am. Locals apprehended the accused Suraj and handed him over to the police. He damaged the security cabin's glass by hurling stones at it. Additionally, the accused broke the window of the employee's car, which was parked outside the office.

7.59 AM: One dead, five injured after boulder falls on car in Idukki

A 67-year-old woman was killed after a boulder fell on the car she was travelling in at Valanjanganam in Kuttikanam on Sunday evening. Five additional passengers, including an eight-month-old, were injured but survived. The deceased has been identified as Somini, a native of Upputhara.