Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts
     

    Kerala news LIVE 13 October 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 8:11 AM IST

    9:18 AM: 14 people rescued from the forest area of Kollam due to heavy rain

    The rescue operation team has rescued 14 people who were trapped in forest area due to heavy rain in Kollam on Thursday night. 

    8:40 AM: Kerala people from Israel will reach Thiruvananthapuram today

    The first flight from Israel with Indians arrived in Delhi. In the group consisting of 230 people, 7 people are Keralites. The Kerala House officials said that all seven Keralites will return to Thiruvananthapuram by Vistara flight at 8.20 a.m.
     

    8:34 AM: Famous producer and businessman PV Gangadharan passes away

    Prominent businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan (80) passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, October 13. He was under treatment for more than one week due to age-related issues.

    8:05 AM : Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Heavy rainfall will continue in the state today(October 13). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away rkn

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash vkp

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes 'World’s Best Employers 2023'

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD warns of landslides, waterlogging ; yellow alert in 7 districts

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reached Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians from Israel reaches Delhi, evacuees thank Modi government

    Recent Stories

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court vkp

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away rkn

    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony ATG

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2023: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar grace the ceremony

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash vkp

    Late-night IT raid in Bengaluru: Officials uncover crores in cash

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes World's Best Employers 2023 List

    How NTPC found itself among Forbes 'World’s Best Employers 2023'

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon