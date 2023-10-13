Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

9:18 AM: 14 people rescued from the forest area of Kollam due to heavy rain

The rescue operation team has rescued 14 people who were trapped in forest area due to heavy rain in Kollam on Thursday night.

8:40 AM: Kerala people from Israel will reach Thiruvananthapuram today

The first flight from Israel with Indians arrived in Delhi. In the group consisting of 230 people, 7 people are Keralites. The Kerala House officials said that all seven Keralites will return to Thiruvananthapuram by Vistara flight at 8.20 a.m.



8:34 AM: Famous producer and businessman PV Gangadharan passes away

Prominent businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan (80) passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, October 13. He was under treatment for more than one week due to age-related issues.

8:05 AM : Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 7 districts

Heavy rainfall will continue in the state today(October 13). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.