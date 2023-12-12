Kerala News LIVE: Woman found dead in well of her husband's house in Kannur

9:52 am: Kerala government issues Rs 5,000 fine for throwing, digging, or burning waste in public places

The government has issued an ordinance amending the Municipal and Panchayati Raj Acts to make the laws and government procedures related to waste management more efficient and strict. The ordinance issued on Saturday includes imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of Rs 50,000 for negligent waste management.

9:32 am: 21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI

Thiruvananthapuram: Around 21 railway stations in Kerala have been approved under the Eat Right Railway Station Scheme led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure safe food for passengers. Around 114 Railway Stations in India have received the certificate. Among them, Kerala has received the most recognition.

9:15 am: 3 people in custody over clash at Manaveeyam Veedhi

The police have taken three people in custody over a clash at Manaveeyam Veedhi. The clash took over accusations of smoking cigarettes and blowing smoke on their faces.

9:03 am: Review meeting under the leadership of the Chief Minister to be held today for the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage

A review meeting will be held today under the leadership of the Chief Minister for the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The meeting will be online at 10 a.m. The Devaswom Minister, other Ministers, the Chief Secretary, the Devaswom Board President, and the DGP will be present.

8:53 am: Man kills his friend over doubting illicit relationship with his wife in Kayamkulam

The police have registered the arrest of Abhijith and two accomplices in the incident of beating a youth to death in Mannanchira. The police explained that Nitin's friendship with Abhijith's wife led to the murder.

8:36 am: Minister of Kerala supports SFI black flag protest against governor

Minister Mohammed Riyas and Minister P. Rajeev supported the SFI workers who staged a black flag protest by jumping on the Governor's motorcade. Minister Rajeev responds that the SFI strike against the Governor and the KSU protest against the Chief Minister are not the same.

8:19 am: Four-year-old boy strangled to death by a female relative in Thrissur

A four-year-old boy was strangled to death by a female relative in Thrissur. Deepti Das (29), who injured herself after the incident was admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. The police said that Deepti is undergoing treatment due to mental health problems.

8:15 am: Heavy rush continues in the Sabarimala today

All the pilgrimage routes to Sabarimala continue to be busy. The pilgrims alleged that KSRTC services were not running at Pampa.

8:10 am: Woman found dead in well of her husband's house in Kannur

A woman was found dead in a well in Kannur. The deceased was identified as Shafna, a native of Pettipalam.