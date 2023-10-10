Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

    Kerala News LIVE: SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

    Kerala news live 10 October 2023 updates latest news major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 8:08 AM IST

    9:45 AM: High Court to hear K.M Shaji's plea for release of seized cash today

    The Kerala High court will pass judgement on the petition filed by K.M Shaji seeking action for the release of seized cash verdict of Rs 47,35,000. Justice Siyad Rahman will hear the verdict today

    9:15 AM:  Group of top officials in custody in gold smuggling case

    A group of top officials is involved in gold smuggling in Karipur. The CISF Asst. Commandant and customs officer are also on the team. The police got evidence that this gang smuggled gold 60 times through Karipur airport. CISF Asst. Commandant Naveen coordinated the gold smuggling.

    8:22 AM: Petrol bomb hurled at jeep in Kozhikode 

    A petrol bomb was hurled at the jeep parked in front of the medical college in Kozhikode. A group of men came on bikes targeted and thrown the petrol bombs to the jeep. This incident is linked to an ongoing gang conflict happened in Poovattuparamba. The police has arrested one person and the search is continuing for others

    8.08 AM: SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

    The Supreme Court will consider the SNC-Lavalin case today (Oct 10). The case will be considered by a three-member bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan. The matter, which has been pending for ten years and previously put Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a difficult position, has been listed in front of four benches of the Supreme Court more than 30 times.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet expresses 'dream' of flying to outer space with an Indian counterpart

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after drop in platelet count - Report

    Israel-Palestine war: Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman and others react

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 10: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and more

    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name

    Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, Yellow alert for the next 48 hours

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

