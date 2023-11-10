Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery blast: Evidence collection with suspect Dominic Martin to continue today

10.25 AM: Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday (Nov 9) launched the Ayyan mobile app at Pamba Srirama Saketam Auditorium to assist devotees during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division developed the app, which provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage.

10:00 AM: Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the persistent financial crisis, the state has decided to extend the strict controls on expenditure for an additional year. The finance department has issued an order outlining the extension of restrictions. As per the order, limitations on activities such as the renovation of government buildings, procurement of furniture for government institutions and offices, and the purchase of new vehicles have been prolonged for one more year. Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Principal Secretary of Finance, issued the directive, and it is applicable not only to government offices but also to universities and Public Service Commissions (PSCs). This move reflects the government's ongoing efforts to manage financial resources judiciously in the face of economic challenges.

9:36 AM: Prominent Muslim scholar N Abdullah Musliyar passes away

Prominent Muslim scholar and Samasta Kendra Mushavara member N. Abdullah Musliyar (68) passed away. He was undergoing treatment for an old age-related illness. The funeral prayer will be held today (Friday) at 10 am at Nadammal Poyil Hasani Masjid and at Puthiyoth Juma Masjid at 10.30 am.

9:27 AM: Family files complaint of woman hanging in husband's home

A 24-year-old woman, Shaimol Xavier, was found hanging from her husband's home in Kottayam. The family of the deceased girl has filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and relatives. The police found the suicide note and started an investigation.

8:51 AM: Kerala Varma Union Election: High court to consider plea filed by KSU candidate for cancellation of elections

The High Court in Kerala will review the plea submitted by Sreekuttan, the KSU (Kerala Students Union) chairman candidate, who is seeking the cancellation of union elections at Thrissur Kerala Varma College today. In response to the plea, the court has instructed the returning officer to present all relevant documents related to the election for examination. The court emphasized that a decision cannot be made in the case without clear information on the total number of votes cast for the post of chairman. The court's directive highlights the importance of having precise data before reaching a conclusion on the matter.

8:46 AM: LDF cabinet reshuffle meeting to be held today

The LDF (Left Democratic Front) has announced that a final decision regarding the cabinet reshuffle in Kerala will be made after the completion of the ministers' tour across the state. Discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place during the evening front meeting. Additionally, the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) state secretariat is convening a meeting today to deliberate on various issues.

As per the agreement made during the formation of the cabinet for the second term of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government, the reorganization of the cabinet is expected to be completed by November 25. Notably, Transport Minister Anthony Raju and Ports Minister Ahmed Dewar Kovil have been replaced in this reshuffle.

8:30 AM: 8 people injured in a car accident in Thrissur

Eight people from Thiruvananthapuram were injured when a car and a truck collided on the Thalikulam National Highway on Friday. They were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. The accident happened around 3.30 am today

8:26 AM: Che International Chess Festival to be held in Kerala

The Che International Chess Festival, jointly organized by Kerala and Cuba, will begin on November 16 in Thiruvananthapuram. Chess tournaments are organized in the name of Che Guevara. The program is held for five days from November 16 to November 20. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Chess Festival at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium.

8.20 AM: Kalamassery blast: Evidence collection with suspect Dominic Martin to continue today

In connection with the Kalamassery blast, evidence collection with prime suspect Dominic Martin will continue today. The evidence collection was conducted yesterday at a firecracker shop in Tripunithura where crackers were bought for making explosives. The shopkeeper recognized Martin. Dominic Martin's custody period ends on the 15th of this month.