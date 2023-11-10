Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

    Actor-politician Suresh Gopi has been directed to appear before the Nadakkavu police station on or before November 18 in connection with the alleged misconduct with a woman journalist.

    Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Following a complaint from a female journalist, who accused actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi of impropriety, the police have called him in for questioning. He has been summoned and asked that he must appear to the Nadakkavu station for questioning by November 18 at the latest.

    The woman journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 27. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a media press. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder. 

    The Commissioner then handed over the case to the Nadakkavu station. The Nadakkavu police registered a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment. This section is punishable with imprisonment for two years or a fine or both.

    Suresh Gopi had said he had treated the woman journalist affectionately in the presence of other media persons. "But, in my opinion, whatever she feels about it should be respected. I tender an apology if she felt bad or suffered any mental stress anyway... Sorry," Gopi, who is also a national award-winning actor, had said in a Facebook post.

    After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then on the morning of October 28, the journalist lodged a complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

    The Kerala Union Working Journalist demanded Suresh Gopi to acknowledge and apologise to the journalist following the incident. The union also demanded the state government take suitable action against the actor.
     

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil snt

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil

    Mama s bulldozer ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress AJR

    'Mama's bulldozer' ready if voters are threatened: MP CM Chouhan issues stern warning to Congress

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra vkp

    BREAKING: Police nab KEA scandal kingpin in Maharashtra

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt anr

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi shares video showing how government has brightened lives of crores of Indians (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli airstrike on largest hospital claims 13 lives, dozens wounded

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil snt

    Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil

    Apple iPhone to Samsung 5 smartphone brands giving amazing discounts on Diwali 2023 gcw

    Apple iPhone to Samsung: 5 brands giving amazing discounts on Diwali

    cricket Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa: 7 quotes by the former Indian cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa: 7 quotes by the former Indian cricketer

    Diwali 2023: Perfect online real money games to play this festival season RBA

    Diwali 2023: Perfect online real money games to play this festival season

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon