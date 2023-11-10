Kerala police summons actor-politician Suresh Gopi over woman journalist's complaint

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi has been directed to appear before the Nadakkavu police station on or before November 18 in connection with the alleged misconduct with a woman journalist.

Kozhikode: Following a complaint from a female journalist, who accused actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi of impropriety, the police have called him in for questioning. He has been summoned and asked that he must appear to the Nadakkavu station for questioning by November 18 at the latest.

The woman journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the women's commissioner on October 27. In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a media press. The journalist initially moved away, but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder.

The Commissioner then handed over the case to the Nadakkavu station. The Nadakkavu police registered a case against Suresh Gopi under Section 354A of the IPC for sexual harassment. This section is punishable with imprisonment for two years or a fine or both.

Suresh Gopi had said he had treated the woman journalist affectionately in the presence of other media persons. "But, in my opinion, whatever she feels about it should be respected. I tender an apology if she felt bad or suffered any mental stress anyway... Sorry," Gopi, who is also a national award-winning actor, had said in a Facebook post.

After the incident became controversial, Suresh Gopi apologized to the journalist. However, the journalist went ahead with the legal action pointing out that Suresh Gopi's was only an explanation and not an apology. Then on the morning of October 28, the journalist lodged a complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner.

The Kerala Union Working Journalist demanded Suresh Gopi to acknowledge and apologise to the journalist following the incident. The union also demanded the state government take suitable action against the actor.

