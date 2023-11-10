Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan criticised the state government on Friday amid the heated debate over not signing certain bills between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government.

    'Kerala govt crossed the line several times...' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over tussle with state govt
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday (Nov 10) that he was working under the Constitution and questioned the existence of any proof indicating he was the source of the state's issue. However, Khan told reporters in New Delhi that the state government had "crossed the line" many times. He made this comment in the midst of an increasingly heated dispute over not signing certain bills between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government.

    Also read: 'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    "Have they given any evidence that I have created a crisis? Merely making a statement does not mean that. Crisis means when you go beyond the powers or authority which is given to you by the Constitution. Give me one single example of where I have gone beyond that.

    "Show me one instance where I have crossed the line. And how many times my own government has crossed the line, there is a long list. So who is creating the crisis?," Khan said.

    Along with accusing the state of not paying salaries and pensions, the governor also claimed that the state was "having enormous festivities," seemingly referring to the recent Keraleeyam event.

    "We are having big celebrations. We are having swimming pools made at the cost of a million rupees," Khan told reporters.

    Recently the Kerala government moved the Supreme Court against the Governor for refusing to grant assent to bills approved by the legislature. The government filed a petition stating that the governor has not signed eight bills. The government is of the view that the decision on the bills cannot be extended indefinitely. The government's move is based on legal advice.

    The pending bills are University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) Bill No. 50, University Laws Amendment Bill (1st Amendment) Bill No. 54, University Laws Amendment Bill (2nd Amendment), Kerala Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill, University Laws Amendment Bill, Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, University Laws Amendment Bill 2022, and Public Health Bill 2021.

    Also read: Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for withholding bills

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
