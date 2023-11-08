Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: PG doctors, house surgeons to observe strike today

    Kerala News LIVE: PG doctors, house surgeons to observe strike today

    Kerala News Live 08 november 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    8:39 AM: Second ship to reach Vizhinjam seaport tomorrow

    The two more ships will arrive at Vizhinjam International Seaport on November 9. Shen Hua 29 will arrive at 8 a.m. The ship is coming from Shanghai Port. The ship contains six-yard cranes to the port

    8:31 AM: 2 Maoists in custody over firing in Wayanad

    The two Maoists have been taken into custody over a clash between Thunderbolt and Maoists in Wayanad. The clash took place yesterday in Periya Colony. The police suspect that one of the two survivors was shot. A large police force has been deployed at the forest borders. 

    8.20 AM: PG doctors, house surgeons to observe strike today

    PG medical and dental students and house surgeons of the state will go on strike today. The strike is under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee. There will be a boycott from 8 am to 8 am tomorrow, including the emergency departments. Hospital operations will be partially disrupted due to mass strike by resident doctors. The strike is based on the demands of relaxing the compulsory bond of students and increasing senior residency seats.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares snt

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

    Uttar Pradesh: After Allahabad and Faizabad, now Aligarh may soon get a new name; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: After Allahabad and Faizabad, now Aligarh may soon get a new name; check details

    BOLD predictions of 'New Nostradamus': Pakistan will merge with India; Delhi-Russia ties to end (WATCH) snt

    BOLD predictions of 'New Nostradamus': Pakistan will merge with India; Delhi-Russia ties to end (WATCH)

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam rkn

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details AJR

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details

    Recent Stories

    Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and more attend RBA

    Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and more attend

    Ohio Issue 1 Election Results: Abortion rights to enter state constitution

    Ohio Issue 1 Election Results: Abortion rights to enter state constitution

    Who is Shalini Talwar? Know all about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife and their marriage RBA

    Who is Shalini Talwar? Know all about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife and their marriage

    Diwali 2023: The cultural significance of milk in sweets ATG

    Diwali 2023: The cultural significance of milk in sweets

    15 minute stretching routine for morning to boost your day SHG

    15 minute stretching routine for morning to boost your day

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon