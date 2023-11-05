Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery Bomb Blast: Condition of 3 injured remains critical after one week of incident

8:51 AM: Youth attacks police vehicle with his helmet in Palakkad

A youth assaulted a police vehicle parked on the roadside outside the police station in Palakkad. The young man, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, smashed the window of the vehicle using his helmet.

8:34 AM: Condition of 3 injured remains critical after one week of incident

The three people who were severely injured during the Kalamassery bomb blast are still in critical condition after one week of the incident. The funeral of the 12-year-old girl was held five days after her death on Saturday.

8:05 AM: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall with thunder in the state today. The heavy rains will continue to intensify in the state until November 6. An orange alert has been declared in 3 districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram, today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in three districts, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Palakkad.