Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall for next 2 days; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

12:17 pm: Woman detained for over 7 Hours for wearing black dress during Nava Kerala Sadas bus passing

A woman was detained by the police for wearing a black churidar on the way when the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus passed. Archana, a native of Thalavoor was detained by the police. Archana alleged that the police detained her because her husband was a BJP leader. She also said that her husband's mother who was with her was also taken into custody. Archana told Asianet News that she had experienced great mental stress during the interrogation hours. She has approached the High Court demanding compensation by stating that her fundamental rights have been violated.

11:46 am: Shahana Suicide case: CPO of Kadakkal police station suspended

The CPO Nawaz of Kadakkal Police Station was suspended for helping the accused in the case of Shahana's suicide.

11:30 am: Clash erupts between Congress and BJP workers in Thrissur

The youth congress conducted a protest near the stage where Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a road show. The clash erupted between Congress and BJP members.

11:00 am: IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts today

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in three districts, including Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, due to cyclonic pressure over the Arabian Sea. Kerala will receive heavy rainfall for the next 2 days.

10:47 am: 62-year-old arrested in Malappuram on charges of Kappa

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Malappuram on charges of Kappa. Jamal, a native of Southern Kuttur, was arrested. The police informed that there are many cases against him, including an attempt to murder. Five cases of ganja, one case of attempted murder, and one case of assault are pending against him.

10:12 am: Kerala School Kalolsavam started today at Kollam

The 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam started today at Kollam. CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event.

10:00 am: Public prosecutors as mediators in POCSO cases? Report reveals disturbing trend

According to an intelligence report, it has come to light that public prosecutors are acting as mediators to settle POCSO cases in state courts. This serious finding was discussed in detail in the ADGP-level meeting called by the Director of General Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The state police chief directed the ADGP in charge of law and ordered M. R Ajith Kumar to look into every case pending before the court.

9:15 am: Man arrested for hacking his friend to death in Thiruvananthapuram

A young man hacked his friend to death in Thiruvananthapuram. Sujith, a native of Kamleswaram, died. Sujith's friend, Jayan, was taken into police custody. The police said that the reason behind the murder was an argument while drinking.

8:59 am: Migrant worker dies after tracker overturned into him in Chennithala

A young man died as the tractor overturned while preparing the ground in the 4th block of Chennithala yesterday. Ikramul Haq (28), a native of West Bengal, died. The accident occurred in the Kaitakandam field of the fourth block while plowing the land. The tractor's wheels got stuck in the mud, causing it to overturn. Ikramul Haq, the driver, fell headfirst into the mud, and the tractor subsequently toppled over, trapping him beneath it.

8:44 am: Kerala govt allows to provide money to Keltron for AI cameras

The state government decided to give Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for installing AI cameras. Keltron has stopped sending the challan as the payment has stopped from the government. Asianet News reported the other day that Keltron had given a letter to the government stating that if there is no money, the control rooms will be stopped.

8:25 am: HC to consider petition filed by Mariyakutty over widow pension

High Court will again consider the petition filed by Mariyakutty, a native of Adimali, questioning the suspension of the widow pension. The single bench has asked the state government to answer why the pension was not paid. The central government should also respond to the state government's allegation of non-receipt of central allocation.



8:18 am: Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 to start today at Kollam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024 at 10 a.m. today in Kollam. Minister V Sivankutty will preside over the function, which will be held at the ashram grounds. Ministers KN Balagopal, K Rajan, J Chinchurani, KB Ganesh Kumar, PA Muhammad Riaz and actress Nikhila Vimal were the chief guests.