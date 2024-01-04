Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Public prosecutors as mediators in POCSO cases? Report reveals disturbing trend

    In an ADGP-level meeting called by the DGP of Kerala, it was revealed that the public prosecutors act as middlemen to settle POCSO cases in courts. An intel probe began after a victim's complaint that led to the disturbing findings.

    Kerala: Public prosecutors as mediators in POCSO cases? Report reveals disturbing trend anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to an Intelligence report, it has come to light that the public prosecutors are acting as mediators to settle POCSO cases in state courts. This serious finding was discussed in detail in the ADGP-level meeting called by the Director of General Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The state police chief directed the ADGP in charge of law and order M R Ajith Kumar to look into every case pending before the court.

    The intelligence investigation started with a victim's accusation that the public prosecutor of the Neyyattinkara POCSO court had made a settlement offer of Rs 10 lakh. The fact that each district is seeing an increase in POCSO case settlements is a concerning conclusion. Additionally, it is found that sabotage occurs frequently. It turned out that the public prosecutors had persuaded the victim to settle by using middlemen.

    A lot of cases are dismissed, allowing the accused to continue making false claims without consequence. At the ADGP level meeting, this important revelation was addressed in extensive detail. The meeting assessed the serious situation in which cases are being overturned when there is no provision for settlement in the POCSO case.  In this case, the DGP gave the ADGP in charge of law and order instructions to thoroughly review all of the cases that were submitted to the district courts.

    The DGP directed the DIGs to study each case separately and appoint special police officers to assist witnesses and victims in monitoring court cases. Following this, the ADGP in charge of law and order directed all the district police chiefs to provide detailed information on POCSO cases collected from the court. There is an increase in the number of settlement cases only within the Thiruvananthapuram district. It was also determined to examine the Thiruvananthapuram cases.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation rkn

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details AJR

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

    kerala news live 04 december 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala School Kalolsavam to kick-off today at Kollam

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation rkn

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details AJR

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

    kerala news live 04 december 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala School Kalolsavam to kick-off today at Kollam

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon