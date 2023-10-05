Kerala model Shiyas Kareem granted interim bail in sexual assault case

Kochi: Model and reality show star Shiyas Kareem who was held in Chennai airport over a sexual assault case on Thursday (Oct 5) has been granted an interim bail by the Kerala High Court today. The bail was granted with conditions by the court. The actor-model was detained in Chennai by the immigration officials on his way back from abroad. The officials then informed the Chanthera police.

The complainant, a 32-year-old gym instructor from Padanna in Kasaragod, claims that Shiyas (34), who had promised to marry her, had raped her, defrauded her of Rs 11 lakh, and physically assaulted her in Cheruvathur. Between March 2021 and March 2023, Shiyas allegedly offered to marry the complainant, a divorcee and sexually assaulted her at a lodge in Ernakulam and Munnar. It is also alleged that Shiyas impregnated the woman and forced her for an abortion.

Following reports that Shiyas was considering getting engaged to another woman, the complaint was filed. Messages of congratulations for Shiyas' marriage were inundated on his social media accounts.

Shiyas has been detained for a number of offences, including rape, cheating, and forcing an abortion. The complainant had a physical checkup at the Kanhangad district hospital, and a private statement of hers was recorded before the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

