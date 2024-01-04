Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Meet sniffer dogs Prince and Rakhi of Kozhikode who strike fear in narcotics dealers

    Sniffer dogs Prince and Rakhi of the Kozhikode dog squad are a nightmare, especially to the drug traffickers. Read more to know about them.

    Kerala: Meet sniffer dogs Prince and Rakhi of Kozhikode who strike fear in narcotics dealers anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Sniffer dogs, also known as detection dogs, are specially trained canines used by police and other law enforcement agencies for various purposes, including detecting illegal substances, and explosives, or tracking down individuals. They are also trained to locate missing persons, disaster survivors, or individuals in distress. These highly trained sniffer dogs play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies by using their exceptional sense of smell to detect specific scents associated with various illegal activities.

    "We will come behind you in whichever hell you hide in," is Rakhi and Prince's pledge to the dog squad officers who approach them bearing the DySP's orders. Prince and Rakhi are police dogs from Kozhikode Rural's Balussery and Perambra units. While Rakhi's main job is to detect the production of fake liquor and stop illegal liquor smuggling, Prince is good at detecting intoxicants like brown sugar, ganja and opium. Rakhi received the Medal of Excellence Award for Best Performing Dogs in 2023 from the DGP.

    Prince (4), and Rakhi (8) are Labradors. They have taken part in many raids in the Azhiyur to Eranjimavu district border area. They have frequently discovered the accused concealing drugs and moving them around in cars, among other things. After completing their training at Thrissur's Kerala Police Academy, both have already proven to be a nightmare for narcotics dealers.

    Acting on a tip-off received by the Rural DySP, several liters of foreign liquor were seized during a search at a house in Koyilandy by Rakhi in 2022. On their way back from a joint inspection with the RPF team at the Kozhikode railway station, two foreigners saw Rakhi and left two big boxes with them, and escaped. When checked, the box contained prohibited substances.
     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report rkn

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets vkp

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-503 January 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-503 January 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka BJP calls Siddaramaiah 'anti-Hindu' as Chief Minister refuses to enter temple (WATCH) AJR

    Karnataka: BJP calls Siddaramaiah 'anti-Hindu' as Chief Minister refuses to enter temple (WATCH)

    Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik calls for BK Hariprasad's prosecution over Godhra-like remark in Karnataka vkp

    Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik calls for BK Hariprasad's prosecution over Godhra-like remark in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets trolled for accusing Samarth Jurel of poking Abhishek Kumar (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets trolled for accusing Samarth Jurel of poking Abhishek Kumar (Video)

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report rkn

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets vkp

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets

    Janhvi Kapoor opens up learning about mother Sridevi's death through a phone call, 'I ran to Khushi's room' RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor opens up learning about mother Sridevi's death through a phone call, 'I ran to Khushi's room'

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-503 January 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-503 January 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon