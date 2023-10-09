Kerala: Maoist activity prompts police to beef up surveillance in Wayanad

Following the constant presence of Maoists in Kambamala in the Wayanad district, the police are conducting extensive surveillance. A group of armed Maoists is always present after dusk.

Wayanad: The police are conducting extensive surveillance as the Maoist presence in Wayanad's Kambamala has become constant. On the border, three-level patrolling and drone patrolling have begun. According to reports, Kerala is considering working with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on combined operations and chopper patrols. At the border, vehicle inspections have also intensified.

Four times a week, the Maoists arrived at Thalapuzha, Kambamala. After two days, the same gang that had damaged the forest department's office came again. After visiting the residences, they left. Recently, the gang damaged the police-installed security cameras. Residents of Kambamala are concerned about violence and Maoist infiltration.

The workers told Asianet News that they are now afraid to even go to work in the Kerala Forest Development Corporation ( KFDC) plantation. Many people are reluctant to go to work. Thunderbolt is camping in the Thalapuzha region. Kerala Thunderbolts is an elite commando force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion, set up in accordance with the Indian central government's directions post the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In the surrounding forest, a search is also being conducted for Maoists. There is currently a situation where armed Maoists are always present after dusk.

