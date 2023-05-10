NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter

Departmental action was taken against seven officers in the alleged 'drugs on cruise' case. Wankhede, an IRS officer, was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials had said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sacked its superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, who was part of a team that raided Cordelia cruise and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021, for misconduct in another matter in which he was suspended earlier, officials said.

According to a news agency, the order about the termination of services of Singh was issued last month.

Singh was part of the team which raided the Cordelia cruise and arrested Aryan Khan and others in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case in October 2021.

"Vishwa Vijay Singh was removed from NCB's service in another case in which he was suspended last year and an inquiry was going on against him," the official said.

He said the NCB found certain issues of misconduct during the inquiry, following which a decision was taken to remove Singh from service.

In October 2021, Aryan Khan and others were arrested after a team led by NCB's then-Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede raided Cordelia cruise at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal.

Initially, charges of drug possession, consumption, and trafficking were applied in the case. Aryan Khan, who had spent 22 days in jail, was given a clean chit by NCB in May 2022 due to lack of sufficient evidence, officials had said.

A separate vigilance inquiry was conducted owing to allegations of high-handedness against the NCB team and Wankhede.

Departmental action was taken against seven officers in the alleged 'drugs on cruise' case. Wankhede, an IRS officer, was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials had said.