Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter

    Departmental action was taken against seven officers in the alleged 'drugs on cruise' case. Wankhede, an IRS officer, was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials had said.

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sacked its superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, who was part of a team that raided Cordelia cruise and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021, for misconduct in another matter in which he was suspended earlier, officials said.

    According to a news agency, the order about the termination of services of Singh was issued last month.

    Singh was part of the team which raided the Cordelia cruise and arrested Aryan Khan and others in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case in October 2021. 

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    "Vishwa Vijay Singh was removed from NCB's service in another case in which he was suspended last year and an inquiry was going on against him," the official said. 

    He said the NCB found certain issues of misconduct during the inquiry, following which a decision was taken to remove Singh from service. 

    In October 2021, Aryan Khan and others were arrested after a team led by NCB's then-Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede raided Cordelia cruise at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal.

    Initially, charges of drug possession, consumption, and trafficking were applied in the case. Aryan Khan, who had spent 22 days in jail, was given a clean chit by NCB in May 2022 due to lack of sufficient evidence, officials had said. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    A separate vigilance inquiry was conducted owing to allegations of high-handedness against the NCB team and Wankhede.

    Departmental action was taken against seven officers in the alleged 'drugs on cruise' case. Wankhede, an IRS officer, was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, officials had said.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured anr

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    Karnataka Election 2023 Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from oldies and vote after casting her vote gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Delhi man high on drugs watched porn walked 40 km to find rape and kill children convicted gcw

    Delhi man high on drugs, watched porn, walked 40 km to find, rape and kill children; convicted

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    Recent Stories

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert rba

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured anr

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    Elon Musk WhatsApp cant be trusted Twitter to allow calls encrypted texts soon gcw

    Elon Musk: WhatsApp can't be trusted; Twitter to allow calls, encrypted texts soon

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride vma

    Never Have I Ever Season 4 trailer OUT: Witness Devi on an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon