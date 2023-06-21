Kerala man sets panchayat office on fire for not including him in the Life Mission scheme

A man set a panchayat office on fire on Wednesday in Malappuram. According to sources, the man started acting violently after learning that, despite completing an application, his name was not accepted into the Life Mission initiative.

Malappuram: A man on Wednesday afternoon set a panchayat office on fire in Keezhattur, Malappuram. According to reports, the man became violent after his name was not included in the Life Mission scheme despite submitting an application. The accused used petrol to set fire to the office. The computer systems were gutted in the fire. He suffered burns on his hand and has been taken to the hospital.

Earlier, it was reported that some Communist Party members threatened a woman who responded to the media on the leakage in the flats built under Life Mission. A resident of Life Mission Flat in Vijayapuram, Kottayam, Kunjumol lodged a complaint with the Manarcad police against twenty CPM workers including gram panchayat members. At the same time, the Congress-ruled panchayat committee passed a resolution and sent it to the government, demanding a judicial inquiry into the leak of the flat complex built at a cost of 9 crores within two months.

The Kerala government has introduced the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) project to offer high-quality housing alternatives to impoverished groups in society. Currently in its third phase, the LIFE mission initiative has built more than 1.5 lakh homes across the state.

