Kerala: Man in unconscious state for two months post surgery in Saudi, returns home after recovery

With 24 years of service as an electrician at Construction Skills Company in Riyadh, Vijayan sought treatment for shoulder pain at a private clinic. Keli workers informed the Indian Embassy and located Vijayan, unconscious at King Saud Medical City in Sumesi.

Krishnan Vijayan, a Thiruvananthapuram native who had been unconscious after surgery, has successfully recovered and returned home. With 24 years of service as an electrician at Construction Skills Company in Riyadh, Vijayan sought treatment for shoulder pain at a private clinic. The doctor advised further hospital treatment, and, following the company's instructions, an examination at King Saud Medical City revealed the need for surgery. Post-surgery, Vijayan has made a successful recovery, marking a positive outcome in his health journey.

After undergoing surgery at King Saud Medical City, Krishnan Vijayan did not regain consciousness. With no information for two months, his relatives contacted Keli Kala Samskarika Vedi Patron Secretary and Lok Kerala Sabha member KPM Sadiq for assistance. Keli workers informed the Indian Embassy and located Vijayan, unconscious at King Saud Medical City in Sumesi.

After understanding his condition from doctors, Keli facilitated his return to his family. Vijayan regained consciousness after three months but was paralyzed. Keli activists provided continuous support, and after two months of treatment, he fully recovered. Discharged after a five-month hospital stay, Vijayan received ongoing assistance from Keli activists.

He then spoke to the company and collected outstanding salary arrears, documents, and tickets to go home on leave. After the company granted him a six-month leave, Vijayan returned home on Tuesday on an Air India wheelchair ticket. Keli Philanthropy Section Convenor Naseer Mullurkara, Malas Area Convenor PNM Rafiq, Anil Arakkal, and Keli Mala's Area Secretary Naufal Ullat Chali departed from Riyadh Airport. Vijayan was received at Thiruvananthapuram Airport by his wife and daughter.