Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man in burqa caught recording video in women's washroom in Kochi mall; arrested

    When the accused was caught at Lulu Mall, he initially claimed that he was a transgender and lesbian to escape arrest. However, the accused a Kannur native, Abhimanyu, was handed over to the Kalamassery police.

    Kerala: Man in burqa caught recording video in women's washroom in Kochi mall; arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Kochi: A 23-year-old IT professional was arrested after it was reported that he entered a women's washroom while wearing a burqa in a well-known mall in Kerala and captured their recordings on his phone. The accused, ML Abhimanyu, a B.Tech graduate, was arrested on the same day for violations of Sections 66 E of the Information Technology Act, Sections 354(C) of the IPC, and Sections 419 (Impersonation). 

    He was then produced before a local court, which sentenced the defendant to 14 days in judicial custody, according to a police official from Kalamassery police station.

    The incident happened on Wednesday at the Lulu Mall when the suspect, who works for a reputable IT company with an office in the Infopark, allegedly entered a women's washroom while wearing a "burqa" and left his mobile inside. He placed his phone inside a little cardboard box, punched a hole for the camera to record images, and attached the box to the loo door.

    The report claimed that after this, the suspect left the area and stood in front of the washroom's front door.

    The mall's security staff observed the accused's strange and evasive attitude and alerted the police, who arrived on the scene promptly and questioned him, the officer added.

    When questioned, he admitted to dressing as a woman and using his mobile to record what was happening in the washroom, according to the police. The accused was then taken into arrest after his burqa and mobile were seized, the statement claimed.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 marks giant leap, lander 'Vikram' successfully separates from propulsion module AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 marks giant leap, lander 'Vikram' successfully separates from propulsion module

    Noida man performs stunt on car roof, owner fined Rs 26000 WATCH AJR

    Noida man performs stunt on car roof, owner fined Rs 26,000 | WATCH

    WATCH Food joint owner in Haryana accused of selling biryani made from gutter water; sparks outrage snt

    WATCH: Dhaba owner in Haryana accused of selling biryani made from gutter water; sparks outrage

    India now seen as global champion of innovation and startups: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Bengaluru G20 meet vkp

    India now seen as global champion of innovation and startups: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Bengaluru G20 meet

    Congress welcomes 'Ghar Wapsi' of 'Bombay Boys', BJP remains silent

    Congress welcomes 'Ghar Wapsi' of 'Bombay Boys', BJP remains silent

    Recent Stories

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist vma

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

    Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth ADC EIA

    Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth

    Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat ATG

    Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat

    Kushi Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Football Deco's arrival fuels Joao Felix's bid to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid osf

    Deco's arrival fuels Joao Felix's bid to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon