Kerala: Man brought for treatment by police turns violent in Koyilandy hospital; vandalises dressing room

Kozhikode: A man who was taken by the police to the Koyilandi Taluk Hospital for a medical evaluation turned violent. The man allegedly vandalised the dressing room of the hospital creating panic among the other patients. The police and security personnel risked their lives to subdue him as he stood angrily holding a piece of glass.

According to reports, on Wednesday night, the man wearing jeans and a t-shirt forced his way inside the police station. He struck his head against the lock-up cell grills in the police station. The cops brought the man to the hospital for treatment and evaluation due to his violent behaviour.

The man started to react violently while treating the wound. The medical workers and bystanders were alarmed upon seeing this. The man had a broken glass in his hand and was ready to assault anyone. While attempting to restrain him, the police officers and security staff suffered injuries. While attempting to subdue the man, one of the police officers sustained a serious injury to his hand. It is believed that the accused person has a mental illness.

