    Kerala: Man arrested over Walayar case accused's mysterious death

    The factory manager was arrested over the mysterious death of Walayar on Thursday. The Walayar case accused Kutty Madhu was found hanging at home on Wednesday.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Aluva: The factory site manager Niyas of Ernakulam Edayar is in police custody in the case of M Madhu, the fourth accused in the Walayar case, who died by hanging under mysterious circumstances. Binanipuram police have detained and interrogated Niyas. 

    The fourth accused in the Walayar case involving the alleged sexual assault and murder of two children, M Madhu, aka Kutty Madhu, was found dead on Wednesday (Oct 25). Madhu was found hanging inside a factory at the Kochi Binani Zinc Company in Aluva

    Madhu died just before the investigating team was preparing to announce their plea to have the suspects take a lie detector test.

    Earlier, Pradeep Kumar, the third accused in the case, committed suicide on November 4, 2020.

    The accused was an employee of the soil testing department of the company that had obtained the scrap removal contract. He had reached Kochi after getting bail in the case. His death comes amid a re-investigation by the Central Bureau of India (CBI) in the sensational Walayar case. 

