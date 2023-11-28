Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-391 November 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-391: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-391 November 28 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-391: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department will declare the “Sthree Sakthi SS 391 Result“ on Tuesday (Nov 28). The Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS.391 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

     

    Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 391 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Nitish Kumar faces flak for ending Rakshabandhan and Teej holidays, extending Eid and Bakrid holidays

    'Islamic Republic of Bihar...' Nitish Kumar faces flak for ending Rakshabandhan holiday, extending Eid holiday

    Another death in Kota: NEET aspirant found dead in her room

    Another death in Kota: NEET aspirant found dead in her room

    Recent Stories

    From 'deepfake' to 'deadname,' Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals most searched words of 2023 AJR

    From 'deepfake' to 'deadname,' Merriam-Webster dictionary reveals most searched words of 2023

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today rkn

    Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon