Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR- 356: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-356 November 24 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 356- The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Nov 24) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-356 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-356 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-356 prize breakup:

     

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone vkp

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today: Check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Child Rights body files case for making school kids stand in blistering sun to greet CM anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Child Rights body files case for making school kids stand in blistering sun to greet CM

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Trapped workers to receive board games for stress relief amid delays AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Trapped workers to receive board games for stress relief amid delays

    Panauti-E-Azam Congress repeats jibe against PM Modi despite EC rap

    'Panauti-E-Azam...' Congress repeats jibe against PM Modi despite EC rap

    Recent Stories

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This RBA

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone vkp

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today: Check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

    Gaza ceasefire: First meal Israeli hostages will eat once freed by Hamas revealed snt

    Gaza ceasefire: First meal Israeli hostages will eat once freed by Hamas revealed

    Breaking Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha; Here's what we know ATG

    Breaking: Mansoor Ali Khan apologizes to Trisha; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon