    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 343: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Aug 25) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-343 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-343 lottery will be announced at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-343 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 

    Results Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    The complete result of the Nirmal NR-342 lottery can be accessed on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website at http://keralalotteries.com/ starting from 4 pm onwards. Additionally, it will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
