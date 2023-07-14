Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-337 14 July 2023: Check the winning tickets, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-337: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-337 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-337 14 July 2023: Check the winning tickets, prize money and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-337: The Nirmal NR-337 Lottery results will be declared on Friday (July 14) by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

     

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-337:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

    For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

    4th Prize: Rs 5000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 What is Laser Retroreflector Array? NASA's payload launching on India's moon mission AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: What is Laser Retroreflector Array? NASA's payload launching on India's moon mission

    PM Modi awarded Legion of Honour, the highest French honour

    PM Modi awarded Legion of Honour, the highest French award (PHOTOS)

    Sweeteners may increase risk of developing type two diabetes or heart disease: WHO

    Sweeteners may increase risk of developing type two diabetes or heart disease: WHO

    PM Modi unveils plan to introduce India's UPI payments in France, to be rolled out from Eiffel Tower AJR

    PM Modi unveils plan to introduce India's UPI payments in France, to be rolled out from Eiffel Tower

    Kerala news LIVE 14 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Two arrested for assault on doctor in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 What is Laser Retroreflector Array? NASA's payload launching on India's moon mission AJR

    Chandrayaan-3: What is Laser Retroreflector Array? NASA's payload launching on India's moon mission

    Suniel Shetty 'warns' son-in-law KL Rahul; Here's what he said vma

    Suniel Shetty 'warns' son-in-law KL Rahul; Here's what he said

    PM Modi awarded Legion of Honour, the highest French honour

    PM Modi awarded Legion of Honour, the highest French award (PHOTOS)

    Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is finally disclosed; Know details vma

    Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death is finally disclosed; Know details

    Sweeteners may increase risk of developing type two diabetes or heart disease: WHO

    Sweeteners may increase risk of developing type two diabetes or heart disease: WHO

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon