Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-337 14 July 2023: Check the winning tickets, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-337: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-337 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-337: The Nirmal NR-337 Lottery results will be declared on Friday (July 14) by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-337:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.