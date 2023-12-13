Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-76 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw took place at 3 pm. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Dec 13) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-76 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-76 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

     

    Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-76 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
