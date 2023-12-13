Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?
Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Dec 13) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-76 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-76 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.
Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.
The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-76 is as follows:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 5000
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 2000
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 1000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited