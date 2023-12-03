Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-628 December 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-628 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-628 December 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-628 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 3). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-628 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi AJR

    BREAKING: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 BJP to form government with complete majority says state party president Arun Sao gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'BJP to form government with complete majority,' says Arun Sao

    'Bye Bye KCR': Early trends show Congress leading in Telangana; celebrations erupt at Hyderabad office (WATCH) vkp

    'Bye Bye KCR': Early trends show Congress leading in Telangana; celebrations erupt at Hyderabad office (WATCH)

    Telangana Election Result 2023: Wary of poaching, Congress readies luxury buses to shift MLAs to resorts anr

    Telangana Election Result 2023: Wary of poaching, Congress readies luxury buses to shift MLAs to resorts

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Amber Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Satish Punia win in Amber seat?

    Recent Stories

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India RKK

    'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi AJR

    BREAKING: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 BJP to form government with complete majority says state party president Arun Sao gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'BJP to form government with complete majority,' says Arun Sao

    'Bye Bye KCR': Early trends show Congress leading in Telangana; celebrations erupt at Hyderabad office (WATCH) vkp

    'Bye Bye KCR': Early trends show Congress leading in Telangana; celebrations erupt at Hyderabad office (WATCH)

    Telangana Election Result 2023: Wary of poaching, Congress readies luxury buses to shift MLAs to resorts anr

    Telangana Election Result 2023: Wary of poaching, Congress readies luxury buses to shift MLAs to resorts

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon