Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners are required to present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 615 September 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-615 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 3). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-615 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5 anr

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Kerala News LIVE 3 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated' WATCH

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated'

    Recent Stories

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch RBA EAI

    Dosa to Chicken Biryani-7 popular Indian dishes for Sunday Brunch

    Petrol Diesel Price Today: From Bengaluru to Noida, check fuel cost in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today: From Bengaluru to Noida, check fuel cost in your city

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5 anr

    Puthuppally by-election: Public campaign to end today; Voting on September 5

    Photos Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party RBA

    (Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon