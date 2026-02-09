The Gandhi Sagar region in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a premier eco-tourism destination. Its new Forest Retreat offers luxury tents, adventure sports, and nature trails, boosting the local economy while protecting a vital biodiversity hotspot.

Straddling the Mandsaur-Neemuch border in Madhya Pradesh, the Gandhi Sagar region has transformed into a premier destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Backed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the newly developed Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat is setting a benchmark for eco-tourism in India, offering a blend of luxury, wilderness and sustainable economic growth.

A Benchmark for Eco-Tourism

The initiative, which aligns with the central government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' (Explore Your Own Country) vision, goes beyond providing a mere getaway. The Forest Retreat offers an immersive experience characterised by luxury tents in the wild, morning eco-trails, walks through butterfly parks, and a serene, city-free atmosphere.

According to local officials and visitors, the destination ensures that tourists leave not just refreshed, but informed and inspired by the region's rich natural and historical heritage. Shubham, a naturalist stationed at the retreat, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the experience. "Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat has been doing commendable work in the field of eco-tourism. Tourists who come here experience stays and food along with water sports, land activities, jungle trails, butterfly gardens, and learn about the region's history, archaeology, and biodiversity," he said. He added that visitors take back memories of Gandhi Sagar that stay with them for a lifetime.

Rave Reviews from Travellers

The destination is fast becoming a go-to spot for the next generation of travellers. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in water sports on the Chambal River, while the iconic Gandhi Sagar Dam stands as a marvel of engineering, offering postcard-perfect views of the vast reservoir. The region also boasts ancient rock art and opportunities for night-time stargazing, adding a unique edge that appeals particularly to young travellers.

Tourists visiting the site have lauded the development of world-class facilities. Jaspreet, a visitor, remarked, "We have just arrived at Gandhi Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and are enjoying many activities. We saw the Chambal River and experienced boating and kayaking. The way the Government of India is expanding tourism facilities is impressive. Today's youth--and especially Gen Z--should experience places like this." Another tourist, Ruchika, described it as the best place for those seeking peace and tranquillity, noting that the dam and rock paintings are "worth seeing."

Boosting the Local Economy

However, the development of Gandhi Sagar is not limited to travel photography and weekend leisure; it serves as a vital engine for the local economy. The massive reservoir is the backbone of the region, creating employment for guides and hospitality staff while sustaining a robust fisheries sector.

Mahendra, a fisheries official, provided insights into the economic impact. "Along with eco-tourism, fisheries activities are carried out here on a large scale. Around 2,800 fishermen are associated with various cooperative societies, of which nearly 1,000 are active. If we consider 4-5 members per family, about 1,000 fishermen get direct employment and nearly 3,000-4,000 people benefit indirectly," he stated.

A Critical Biodiversity Hotspot

Beyond tourism and jobs, Gandhi Sagar remains a critical biodiversity hotspot. The vast wetland transforms into a winter sanctuary for thousands of migratory birds, including flamingos from India and beyond. It is also a rare safe zone for endangered vultures, while the presence of crocodiles and otters signals a thriving aquatic ecosystem.

Rahul Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Garoth, emphasised the ecological importance of the site. "Gandhi Sagar is a huge wetland. Every year, thousands of migratory birds come here. Vultures are found in only two places in Madhya Pradesh--Gandhi Sagar and Panna Tiger Reserve," Chauhan explained. He noted that the government is working to expand eco-tourism through the tent city while ensuring the protection of this fragile natural balance.

The success of Gandhi Sagar demonstrates how eco-tourism can effectively protect nature while uplifting local communities. By blending calm, adventure, employment opportunities, and natural beauty, the destination captures the spirit of a new, confident India. (ANI)