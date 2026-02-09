The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the rise in missing persons cases in Delhi, with 807 people missing in early Jan 2026. It has issued notices to the Delhi government and city police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports indicating a sharp rise in missing persons cases in the national capital, after data released by the Delhi Police revealed that as many as 807 people went missing during the first two weeks of January 2026 alone. According to the data cited, 191 of the missing persons were minors, while 616 were adults. Of the total number of cases reported during the period, 235 individuals have been traced so far, whereas 572 people remain unaccounted for.

NHRC Seeks Detailed Report

Acting on the matter, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The NHRC observed that the contents of the news report, if found to be true, raise serious concerns relating to potential violations of human rights.

Disturbing Annual Trends Highlighted

The Commission's action follows a media report published on February 5, 2026, which highlighted the scale of the issue. According to the data cited, a total of 24,508 people were reported missing in Delhi during 2025. Among them, nearly 60 per cent were women. While the police were able to trace 15,421 individuals, as many as 9,087 cases remain unresolved. The figures also point to a troubling trend involving teenagers. Reports indicate that more than 5,000 teenagers have been going missing in Delhi each year since 2016, including around 3,500 girls annually, underlining the vulnerability of minors and young women.

Taking note of the figures, the NHRC said the matter requires serious scrutiny, as the reported numbers point to a potentially grave human rights concern. The Commission has sought a detailed report from the Delhi government and the city police to review the action taken to trace missing persons and to examine what further steps are being implemented to address the rising trend. (ANI)