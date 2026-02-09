The NGT has issued notices to Delhi's civic bodies over alleged illegal construction on the Yamuna floodplain. The action is based on a resident's plea claiming the construction is in a prohibited 'O' Zone green belt area, raising environmental issues.

NGT Seeks Responses on Yamuna Floodplain Construction

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from multiple civic and administrative authorities in Delhi regarding allegations of illegal construction activity on the floodplain of the Yamuna River, noting that the matter raises substantial questions about compliance with environmental norms. A Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel, issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the concerned District Magistrate, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), calling the authorities to submit their replies by way of affidavits.

Details of Petition and Alleged Violations

The Tribunal specifically directed the District Magistrate to disclose details of the persons responsible for the alleged construction and to clarify whether the structure in question has been raised on the floodplain of the Yamuna River. The matter has been registered based on a letter petition dated August 13, 2025, submitted by Rohit Tyagi, a resident of Village Wazirabad, who raised a grievance about construction activity allegedly being carried out by encroaching upon the river's floodplain.

Tribunal Cites 'Substantial Environmental Issue'

According to the plea, the site in question falls within a green belt area and lies in the 'O' Zone under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, where construction is not permitted. Taking note of the allegations, the Tribunal observed that the case involves a substantial environmental issue and therefore required responses from the concerned authorities. The Registry has been directed to serve notices to the respondents. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on April 20, 2026.