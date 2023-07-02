Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results 2 July 2023 Akshaya AK-606: Check winning ticket number, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 606) 2 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 606): The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday, July 2, will announce the results of the Akshaya AK 606 lottery at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK 606 lottery

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited
     

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, with variations possible. Each week, approximately 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase, and the top prize winner receives a substantial cash reward of Rs 70 lakh.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the department organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives contribute to the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities within the state. Winners are urged to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the designated 30-day timeframe.
     

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
