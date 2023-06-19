Kerala Lottery Win Win 723 19 June 2023: Who will be the winner? Check prize money

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win (W 723) 19 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win (W 723) 19 June 2023: The Win-Win W 722 lottery draw, which takes place every Monday, will begin at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can check the official website of the lottery department, http://keralalotteries.com/, for the results.

The first prize for the Win Win Lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while a second prize of five lakh rupees is also up for grabs. Additionally, twelve individuals will receive a third prize of 1 lakh rupees, and a consolation prize of 8000 Rupees will be given. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket is 40 Rupees.

Let us take a look at the Win Win W 722 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

For lottery prizes under 5000 rupees, winners can collect the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must submit their ticket and ID proof to the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to check the result published in the Government Gazette and submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967, is operated by the Government of Kerala. It conducts weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. The department currently organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.