    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win (W 722) 12 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win (W 722) 12 June 2023: The Win-Win W 722 lottery draw, which takes place every Monday, began at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can check the official website of the lottery department, http://keralalotteries.com/, for the results.

    The first prize for the Win Win Lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while a second prize of five lakh rupees is also up for grabs. Additionally, twelve individuals will receive a third prize of 1 lakh rupees, and a consolation prize of 8000 Rupees will be given. The ticket price for the Win Win lottery ticket is 40 Rupees.

    Let us take a look at the Win Win W 722 prize breakup:

    1ST PRIZE: Rs 75 LAKH

    WD 281483

    2ND PRIZE: Rs 5 LAKH

    WG 862770

    3RD PRIZE: Rs 1 LAKH

    WA 135789, WB 393883, WC 279129, WD 537826, WE 452592, WF 451667, WG 789463, WH 728482, WJ 992493, WK 779841, WL 204954, WM 278979

    CONSOLATION PRIZE: Rs 8,000

    WA 281483, WB 281483, WC 281483, WE 281483, WF 281483, WG 281483, WH 281483, WJ 281483, WK 281483, WL 281483, WM 281483

    4TH PRIZE: Rs 5,000

    Tickets Ending With 0310, 0451, 0968,1027, 1481, 3611, 4361, 5080, 6489, 6517, 7011, 7500, 7557, 7834, 7989, 8321, 8687, 9343

    5TH PRIZE: Rs 2,000

    Tickets Ending With 0726, 0977, 1526, 1919, 4982, 5990, 6966, 8383, 8531, 9576

    6TH PRIZE: Rs 1,000 

    Tickets Ending With 0429, 0539, 3811, 5502, 5845, 6413, 6599, 6923, 6941, 7161, 7834, 8037, 8295, 9244

    7TH PRIZE: Rs 500

    Tickets Ending With 0011, 0068, 0079, 0210, 0407, 0486, 0520, 0839, 0889, 0972, 1029, 1140, 1251, 1308, 1814, 1867, 1874, 1990, 2090, 2183, 2300, 2366, 2386, 2485, 2502, 2545, 2718, 2736, 2814, 2834, 2920, 3085, 3334, 3579, 3672, 3803, 3851, 3867, 4388, 4398, 4505, 4634, 4659, 4972, 5139, 5350, 5530, 5562, 5683, 5684, 5760, 6101, 6252, 6524, 6610, 6636, 6692, 6717, 6866, 6918, 7064, 7069, 7327, 7383, 7389, 7850, 7999, 8050, 8427, 8786, 8802, 8830, 9033, 9114, 9313, 9631, 9779, 9787, 9902, 9963, 9987

    8TH PRIZE: Rs 100

    Tickets Ending With 0074, 0106, 0307, 0361, 0714, 0875, 0936, 1059, 1062,1139, 1252, 1280, 1289, 1441, 1459, 1673, 1675, 1700, 1761,1839, 1852, 2037, 2259, 2264, 2273, 2412, 2422, 2689, 2801, 2942, 3089, 3091, 3124, 3151, 3154, 3161, 3251, 3349, 3412, 3483, 3536, 3577, 3631, 3716, 3735, 3842, 3956, 4123, 4177, 4233, 4250, 4411, 4413, 4457, 4479, 4652, 4661, 4759, 4831, 4887, 4995, 5062, 5129, 5142, 5182, 5225, 5281, 5407, 5566, 5598, 6075, 6190, 6204, 6206, 6270, 6276, 6417, 6427, 6429, 6499, 6546, 6730, 6902, 6908, 6909, 6938, 6939, 7176, 7177, 7216, 7344, 7359, 7361, 7403, 7648, 7720, 7839, 7857, 7913, 8021, 8067, 8078, 8302, 8420, 8499, 8516, 8538, 8705, 8728, 8806, 8862, 8879, 8891, 8977, 9078, 9090, 9140, 9384, 9434, 9459, 9531, 9566, 9652, 9665, 9669, 9999

    In Sunday's Akshaya lottery draw, the number AM 292517 won the first prize of Rs 70 lakh. The winning ticket was sold by Chittoor through the agency Shaukat Ali. The second prize went to ticket AD 135584, which was sold in Guruvayur by an agent named Shinesh.

    For lottery prizes under 5000 rupees, winners can collect the amount from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must submit their ticket and ID proof to the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to check the result published in the Government Gazette and submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    Meanwhile, the winner of this year's Vishu bumper, with a first prize of 12 crores, has not yet been announced publicly. The winning ticket was sold in Malappuram.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967, is operated by the Government of Kerala. It conducts weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. The department currently organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities in the state. Winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
