Cyclone Arnab Update: Odisha Faces Massive Floods, Disruption As Cyclone Strikes
Cyclone Arnab Update: Cyclone Arnab has triggered massive floods in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts. ODRAF teams and the Indian Coast Guard are working round the clock to rescue stranded people
Cyclone Arnab
Severe floods have cut off roads and submerged hundreds of villages across Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The Odisha government prepared for aerial rescues on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the situation after the cyclone weakened.
Odisha Rescue Efforts
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg confirmed that floodwaters have trapped nearly 2,000 people in Ganjam district. The District Collector is directly supervising the ground rescue efforts. The state government is keeping the Union Home Ministry updated at all times.
Indian Coast Guards
Anu Garg mentioned that the Indian Coast Guard has kept rescue helicopters ready. Continuous rain and low clouds are currently delaying the aerial rescue missions. Meanwhile, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams are actively rescuing stranded citizens on the ground.
Villages, Cities
The Chief Secretary noted that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has submerged several towns and villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. Officials expect the water levels to recede within the next five to six hours. The government will speed up relief operations right after that.
ODRF
Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel are rescuing people in the Sorada area of Ganjam district. Flash floods hit the region on Thursday, October 29, 2026, following the heavy impact of Cyclone Arnab.
IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported massive rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM on Thursday, October 29. Patrapur and Sorada stations in Ganjam district recorded 546 mm and 503 mm of rain. G Udayagiri in Kandhamal and Mahendragarh in Gajapati also received over 400 mm of rainfall during this period.
Cyclone
The cyclone brought heavy downpours to the southern and southwestern parts of Odisha. Floodwaters have severely damaged over 200 villages across 22 blocks in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The state government has deployed 15 additional ODRAF units in Ganjam to speed up rescue and relief work.
Strong Flood Currents
Strong flood currents have washed away a section of National Highway 326 that connects Ganjam with Mohana. This massive damage has completely disrupted road connectivity in the region. Gajapati district has also suffered heavy damage to its road infrastructure.
Hilly Terrain
The hilly terrain has made the flood situation even more complicated. Fast-flowing rainwater rushed down the hills into low-lying areas, causing minor landslides and damaging infrastructure. Vehicular movement has stopped completely in both districts as floodwaters are flowing over main roads.
Sudden Floods
The sudden floods have destroyed paddy fields in parts of southern Odisha right before the harvest season. This massive crop loss has dealt a heavy blow to the local farmers. The extreme weather has also thrown daily life and transport systems completely out of gear.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.