Which Is the Shortest River in Telangana? Discover Name and Interesting Facts About It
Which is the shortest river in Telangana? Explore the state’s river system, learn about its major rivers and tributaries, and discover interesting geography facts about Telangana.
Shortest river
People immediately think of the Godavari and Krishna rivers when we talk about the biggest rivers in Telangana. These two massive rivers provide drinking and irrigation water to many regions before they enter Andhra Pradesh. Everyone knows about these rivers that flow for thousands of kilometers. But many people cannot name the shortest river in Telangana. We look at the top three shortest rivers that flow through the state.
Which river flows for just 145 km?
The Paleru river stands as one of the main rivers in Telangana. This river has a total length of about 145 kilometers. It travels a very short distance compared to the massive rivers in the state. The Paleru river originates in the Warangal region and flows through the Nalgonda and Khammam districts. It finally joins the Krishna river at Mukteswarapuram near Jaggayyapeta in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. This makes it a direct tributary of the Krishna river.
The river starts in Telangana and merges with the Krishna river in another state. It remains the shortest river even though it flows across two states and four to five districts. This small river still fulfills the drinking and farming needs of the Telugu people.
Small rivers in Telangana
Dindi River
The Dindi river starts and ends its journey entirely within Telangana. Locals also call it the Dundubhi river. This river originates in the Shabad hills of the Mahabubnagar region. It then flows through the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts.
The Dindi river travels for about 153 kilometers before it joins the Krishna river near Nagarjunasagar. Its journey continues through the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts. We consider it a small river compared to the Godavari and Krishna, even though it is longer than the Paleru river.
Musi River
The Musi river holds a special identity in Telangana. Many people know about this river because it flows right through Hyderabad city. However, everyone might not know about its exact origin and flow path.
The Musi river originates in the Ananthagiri hills of the Vikarabad district. It moves forward and passes through various regions. Streams like Esi and Musa join it along the way and expand its water flow. The river then passes through Hyderabad and finally joins the Krishna river at Vadapally in the Nalgonda district.
The Musi river has a length of about 256 kilometers. It travels a longer distance than the Paleru and Dindi rivers. This river holds a special place in discussions about Hyderabad's history, urban development, and water resources.
What is the difference between Paleru, Dindi, and Musi rivers?
We find some interesting facts when we look at the length, origin points, and flow paths of these three rivers. The Paleru river travels for about 112 kilometers, the Dindi river travels for about 153 kilometers, and the Musi river travels for about 256 kilometers. All three of these rivers finally merge into the Krishna river system.
The Paleru river originates in the Warangal region of Telangana, flows through various parts of the state, and joins the Krishna river at Mukteswarapuram in Andhra Pradesh. The Dindi river starts in the Shabad hills of the Mahabubnagar region, flows through Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda, and joins the Krishna river at Nagarjunasagar. The Musi river originates in the Ananthagiri hills, flows through Hyderabad city, and joins the Krishna river at Vadapally.
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