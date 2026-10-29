Dindi River

The Dindi river starts and ends its journey entirely within Telangana. Locals also call it the Dundubhi river. This river originates in the Shabad hills of the Mahabubnagar region. It then flows through the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts.

The Dindi river travels for about 153 kilometers before it joins the Krishna river near Nagarjunasagar. Its journey continues through the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts. We consider it a small river compared to the Godavari and Krishna, even though it is longer than the Paleru river.

Musi River

The Musi river holds a special identity in Telangana. Many people know about this river because it flows right through Hyderabad city. However, everyone might not know about its exact origin and flow path.

The Musi river originates in the Ananthagiri hills of the Vikarabad district. It moves forward and passes through various regions. Streams like Esi and Musa join it along the way and expand its water flow. The river then passes through Hyderabad and finally joins the Krishna river at Vadapally in the Nalgonda district.

The Musi river has a length of about 256 kilometers. It travels a longer distance than the Paleru and Dindi rivers. This river holds a special place in discussions about Hyderabad's history, urban development, and water resources.