    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Aug 08 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declares “Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Result“. Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Sthree Sakthi SS.377 will be drawn today 8th August 2023 at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram.  The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    for the Tickets ending with the following numbers:

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited


     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
